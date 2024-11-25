NHAI completes ground work to relocate water pipelines

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following a request from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has geared up to implement a 48-hour shutdown from 9 am on Tuesday. Accordingly, the preparation for relocating the water pipelines by the NHAI was completed on Monday.

The CSMC executive engineer (water supply), K M Phalak said, “ The road widening was nearly impossible without relocating the water pipelines at three locations – Gevrai Tanda, Kaudgaon-Taherpur, and Dhorkin. For the past few days, both the NHAI and MSEDCL had been requesting a shutdown. A decision was made to implement the shutdown starting from 9 am on Tuesday. Accordingly, the preparation for relocating the water pipelines was done by the NHAI on Monday. Once the pipelines are relocated at the three locations, cross connections will need to be immediately provided at six other locations.”

“This work will be delayed significantly and will continue until Wednesday. The entire cost of relocating the water pipelines will be borne by the NHAI. Civic officials and staff will remain present at the work site to provide guidance. During the 48-hour shutdown, the MSEDCL will shift the electricity poles. The company has already set up new poles on the side, and the cable-laying work will be carried out over the next two days. Since the city’s water supply will be shut off on Tuesday and Wednesday, the municipal corporation’s water supply and mechanical sections will carry out repair work during this time to rejuvenate the system,” explained Phalak.

As reported earlier, the widening work of the Paithan Road was halted at some places due to the non-relocation of water pipelines. hence the CSMC decided to act promptly to get road widening works done soon.