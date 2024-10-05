NIA-ATS conducts raids in Chh Sambhajinagar & Jalna

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar: The teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the State jointly conducted raids at several places in the city and Jalna in the wee hours of Saturday to detain three persons on suspicion of being in contact with terrorist organisations and preparing a terrorist attack.

After hours of interrogation, two persons from the city were released by giving notice while Jalna’s Nadim Abdul Samad Saudagar (28) was in detention of NIA until late Saturday night.

According to intelligence agencies, they had a strong suspicion that Nadim Abdul Samad was in touch with handlers of Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed organisation for some months. During the technical probe of Nadim, the names of two persons in the age group of 35 to 40 years from Rahimnagar and Kiradpura in Jinsi of the city area surfaced.

Two teams of NIA and ATS reached the residence of the suspects at Rahimnagar and Kiradpura area at 3.30 am today. The help of local police was taken considering the tension due to raids.

Box

Houses searched for 5.30 hrs

The NIA and ATS officers entered the houses of the suspects at 3.30 am. They searched each room of their house thoroughly and seized documents, books and pen drives. Their mobile phone was also seized.

The intelligence officers asked about their professions and the daily work of other members of their families. The duo were taken to ATS offices at 9 am.

Box

2 released; Nadim still in detention

NIA has a suspicion that Nadim was in contact with the handlers of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation from Jammu Kashmir. Nadim who has passed B A, has been in the leather business. The teams left for Jalna at 12.30 am. When Nadim was detained, there was a big crowd outside his house. Jalna police were called for help.

Meanwhile, two from the city were released at 6 am after service a notice while Nadim was still in the detention of NIA. According to sources, preparations are underway to take him to Mumbai.