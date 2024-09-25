Nidhi Aapke Nikat for employees & pensioners on Sept 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The regional office of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and ESIC will jointly organise Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on the theme ‘Member Services and Grievances Redressal’in six districts on September 27.

The different activities will be conducted in the initiative from 9 am to 4.30 pm. They included members service delivery and grievance redressal, online services for employers, employers and contractors, and online services for employees. Assistant P F Commissioner M G Vyas appealed to employers, employees, and pensioners to attend the event.

The district-wise venue of the activity is as follows;

--Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Automotive Manufacturers, Jalgaon Road, Chikalthana.

--Jalna: Vikram Tea Processor, Prashanti Nagar, Sindkhed Raja Road.

--Nanded: Nanded Chambers of Commerce, MIDC, Near Fire Brigade Office, RTO Road.

--Beed: Gurukrupa Motors, Dhuppad Complex, Jalna Road.

--Parbhani: Municipal Council Selu, Railway Station Road.

--Hingoli: Tehsil Health Officer- Sengaon, Near Police Station Sengaon, Bus Stand Road.