Nightlife proposal catching dust at police commissionerate for past one year

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the State Government now permitting shops to remain open 24 hours, discussions have begun around whether Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — the tourism capital — will finally see the beginning of a nightlife culture. Despite this new policy, no official decision has been taken yet on a year-old proposal submitted by the municipal corporation to the Police Commissioner regarding this matter. Interestingly, city police still have to put in significant effort every night to enforce closure of shops and establishments by 11 pm.

Over lakhs of tourists (domestic and international) visit the city every year, but due to the lack of nightlife, many choose not to stay overnight. Thousands of pilgrims travelling to Shirdi pass through Jalna Road at night, but not a single vehicle stops in the city — mainly because no hotels or tea stalls are open late at night. This situation is proving harmful to the local economy.

A pilot project to allow late-night operations in specific parts of the city could be implemented such as Paithan Gate, Connaught Market, and Buddi Lane. This would at least offer tourists a chance for late-night shopping or street food experiences. Other cities like Indore have thriving night markets (especially of food). So, the question arises, why not here?

Now that the state government has officially allowed 24/7 operations (excluding beer bars), the biggest question remains; when will this policy be implemented in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar?

What was the municipal corporation's proposal?

In November 2023, city administrator G Sreekanth submitted a proposal to the police commissioner suggesting a trial implementation of nightlife in selected areas. The aim was to increase tourist footfall and boost the local economy.

Wasted police effort and resources

Every night, police patrol vehicles from each station area must go on rounds to ensure shops are shut down. This involves 2–3 patrols in each area, taking up police time till around 1.30 or 2.00 am. In addition, this leads to unnecessary fuel expenses and manpower usage — resources that could be better used elsewhere.