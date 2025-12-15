Nilgai calf rescued from stray dogs’ attack

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While passing through the forest stretch along the bypass MIT College Road near the Solapur–Dhule Road on Sunday night, an employee of the India Battalion noticed a distressing incident. A group of stray dogs had attacked a nilgai calf, estimated to be five to six months old. Acting swiftly, he ran towards the spot and rescued the calf from the dogs, saving its life.

Without wasting a moment, constable Dada Dhakne displayed courage by driving away the dogs and immediately informing the Forest Department. Upon receiving the information, forest range officer Avinash Rathod, forest guard Damu Pawar, forest worker Pintu Narode, and rescue team member Ashish Joshi rushed to the scene. The injured nilgai calf was taken into safe custody and provided necessary treatment by a veterinary officer. After receiving medical care, the calf was safely released back into its natural habitat.

The nilgai calf being rescued from the clutches of stray dogs, saving its life.