Nimone brothers’ sister seeks anticipatory bail; family remanded till Sept 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Padaswan murder case has taken a fresh turn with the absconding sister of the Nimone brothers, Jayashree Danve, now rushing for anticipatory bail out of fear of arrest. Police confirmed that she remains untraceable, even as three crime branch teams are actively searching for her.

On Saturday, the police custody of prime accused and main attacker Dnyaneshwar Nimone, his mother Shashikala, brothers Gaurav and Saurabh, father Kashinath, brother-in-law Manoj Danve, and aides Arun Gawhad and Mangesh Wagh ended. Around 3 pm, investigating officer Jagannath Mendkudale produced them before court under tight security. Police argued that further interrogation was necessary to question the accused face-to-face, examine whether the killing was driven by a deeper motive, and trace additional weapons. After hearing both sides, the court extended their police custody till September 2.

------------------

Pre-planned conspiracy suspected

Pramod Padaswan was brutally murdered on August 22 following a quarrel over a foundation stone-laying event. However, investigators suspect it was not a spur-of-the-moment act but a pre-planned conspiracy, plotted days in advance. Police are collecting technical evidence of conversations among the accused before the murder. The Padaswan family has also alleged that Dnyaneshwar possessed a pistol, which police are now verifying.

-----------------

Hunt for Jayashree intensifies

During the murder, Jayashree and her husband Manoj Danve were present. CCTV footage reportedly shows their active role in the brawl. Once named in the case, Jayashree went absconding. Now, while she moves the court for anticipatory bail, the police have still failed to trace her.