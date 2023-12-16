Nine including three minors held in murder of 27-yr-old youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Cidco police and Crime Branch have arrested nine including three juveniles, in connection with the brutal murder of a 27-year-old youth and throwing his body near Sai Tekdi in Gandheli on December 13, on Friday night.

The deceased Anand Sahebrao Wahul (Kabirnagar in Osmanpura) was murdered by nine accused including her former live-in partner Jaya Vijay Mahapure (34, Duttnagar in Chikalthana), her minor age son, his four friends and her own friend and his two friends.

Anand and Jaya were in a relationship and stayed as live-in for a few months. Later on, to get rid of frequent conflict and arguments between them, Jaya decided to separate herself. Anand, after staying for a few months in Mumbai, returned to meet her on December 13. The duo had again had a heated argument. Jaya informed about the incident to her friend Rohit Ambadas Gaikwad (resident of Rotegaon, Vaijapur) on phone and her son. Rohit then reached Jaya’s house with his two minor age friends (17 years each). On other hand, Jaya’s son invited his friends Dadasaheb Sanjay Misal, Amit Achelal Gupta, Aryan Subhash Rathod and one other (all residents of Chikalthana). They started beating Anand with lathis, belts and blows. Anand was screaming, but nobody came to his help. Later on, the clothes of Anand were removed and Rohit took Anand (who was nearly in a half dead situation) in the car and threw him away in the vicinity of Sai Tekdi. After some time, Anand died on the spot.

Framing of drama

As soon as Rohit went away from the house, Jaya contacted the police station and lodged a complaint against Anand for assaulting her. She also expressed shock on learning about the death of Anand the next day. Jaya, along with her son and his four friends rushed to meet Rohit. She stayed with her friend (Rohit), while the friends of her son were accommodated in the hostel of the minor boys who had come with Rohit to the city.

Love took life

It is learnt that Jaya works in a hospital. She befriended Rohit, who used to assist patients visiting the hospital and admit them in the wards. This created a distance between Jaya and Anand. Anand, however, tried to speak to her. He also confessed his love for her, but it risked his life. As soon as the murder mystery got resolved, the MIDC police inspector Gautam Patare and Crime Branch’s Sandeep Gurme constituted two squads each.

Assistant Inspector Vinayak Shelke, Sub-Inspector Vishal Bodkhe, Atmaram Ghuge, Sachin Jadhav left in three different directions. Another team of the police station including amaldars Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Sonawane and Vilas Muthe headed to Rotegaon to seize the car when they learnt that a car had been used in the crime. When the search was underway, the role of Rohit surfaced. It is learnt that Rohit had brought the car from his friend saying that he is going to attend a funeral procession. Then another team of police Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Kailas Kakad and Vijay Ghuge reached Rohit’s house. They found Jaya and her son also at his house. During their investigation, the cops learnt that the other accused were staying at the hostel.

Meanwhile, when produced in the court, all the six accused were awarded the police custody remand (PCR) till December 21.