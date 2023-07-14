Nine vehicles vandalized near Katkat gate overnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Katkatgate Rabindranagar area, the four-wheelers parked by the citizens in the open ground were vandalized by unknown persons. The incident took place at midnight on Thursday. However, till late on Friday night, no complaint was filed in this matter at the Jinsi police station.

According to local residents, there was a sudden commotion in the area after 3 am on Friday. When the residents went to the spot, they found that the windows of many cars on the ground had been broken. Around nine cars were vandalized by the vandals. According to resident Salim Khan, gangs of youths have been roaming in this area for months. Many youths are involved in illegal activities. In the early morning, some citizens had heard the commotion of the youths. He expressed the suspicion that these youths might be involved in the incident. Officers from Jinsi inspected the scene. Inspection of CCTV footage is underway. But no one came to file a complaint till late night, said PI Ashok Bhandari.