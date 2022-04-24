Ninth accused in watchman’s murder arrested

Aurangabad, April 24:

The watchman of Meghawale Hall in Hudco area Manoj Avhad was brutally murdered by thrashing him with wooden rods on Wednesday evening. The police till Saturday had arrested eight accused in this case. On Sunday, the police arrested the ninth accused Aniket Mahendra Dabhade (20, Siddharthnagar, Hudco).

Police said, Aniket had accompanied the accused who had taken Manoj to the Meghawale Hall, where he was beaten up inhumanly. He was present on the murder spot. However, he denied that he was there. The police suspected him since the first day of the murder. On the basis of the interrogation of the eight arrested accused and technical evidence, the police arrested Aniket from Siddharthnagar. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar by API Shraddha Waidande, Krushna Borade and others.