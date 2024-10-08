NIPM Students Chapter inaugurated at Shreeyash Institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Students Chapter of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) was launched at Shreeyash Management Institute and the MBA Department of Shreeyash Engineering College, recently.

The programme commenced with lighting the traditional lamp and Saraswati Pujan. In an inaugural speech, Anurag Kalyani (chairman, NIPM and India HR Head at Johnson and Johnson), officially declared the opening of the Students Chapter.

Sandip Pimple (EC member and Senior HR Manager at Grind Master Ltd) and Dr Sanjay Kapate (EC Member and Corporate HR Head) guided the participants.

Anil Palve, MBA director Dr Jyoti Munde and Dean of Academics Dr P M Ardhapurkar also spoke. College Principal Dr B M Patil, Polytechnic Principal Sandeep Khandagale and others were present.

MBA student Rakshanda Chakre conducted the proceedings of the programme while another MBA student Mrunmayee Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.