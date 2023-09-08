Nitin Bagate is new city DCP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The additional SP of Sindhdurg and IPS officer Nitin Bagate has been appointed as the DCP in the police commissionerate. The state home department issued the appointment order on Friday evening.

The city DCP Deepak Girhe was transferred as superintendent of SID at Nashik, a few days back. His post was vacant and two more new posts of DCPs were sanctioned for the city recently. The city police force was waiting for the appointment of the new officers.

Bagate was assistant SP of Parbhani between 2018 to 2020. He worked in various positions at Chandrapur and Sindhudurg.