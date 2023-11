Nitin Gaikwad gets Ph D in Journalism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Nitin Mukund Gaikwad in Mass Communication and Journalism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Maharashtratil Krishi Patrakarita-Ek Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr V L Dharurkar, research guide and communication expert. As a journalist, Nitin Gaikwad has experience of working in different newspapers and electronic media for three decades.