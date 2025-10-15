No action taken under PCPNDT act in the District

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The birth rate of girls in the district is declining. Despite this, no action has been taken recently under the PCPNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act). Raising concern over this, District Collector Deelip Swami questioned the district health administration during a review meeting. He expressed surprise that although reports claim that sonography machines in hospitals are inspected annually, not a single machine has been found defective.

A review meeting of the district health department was held at the Collector’s office today. Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, Municipal Health Officer Dr. Paras Mandalecha, Women and Child Development Officer Mangala Panchal, and office-bearers of the IMA were present.

Various topics were discussed, including climate change and health, routine immunization, measles-rubella vaccination, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, National Tobacco Control Campaign, HIV-AIDS control, anti-sex determination campaign, and emergency medical services.

“There is a law against sex determination, under which sonography machines are inspected annually. Since no irregularities have been found, the machines have not been sealed. Committees exist at both tehsil and district levels. The District Collector has pointed out the need to examine why no irregularities are ever found. In 2024, actions were taken in the city, Waluj, and Sillod. However, no new complaints regarding sex determination have been received. Informants are also eligible for a reward of ₹1 lakh,” said Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, District Health Officer.