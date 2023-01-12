No certificate to be issued without admin’s approval in Bamu

Aurangabad: No academic department or study centre in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will not be able to issue any certificate of experience to contractors or service providers without administrative permission.

It may be noted that the administrative and academic departments organise various programmes including workshops, symposiums, youth festivals, sports events, Indradhansu and Avishkar. Young artists and sportsmen from the university and the State level participate in the programmes.

The departments will have to make lodging, meal and other arrangements for the participants. The services of suppliers and contractors are hired for the arrangements. Many department heads submit experience certificate to a contractor who misuses them at other places.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle issued a circular on Thursday stating that the departments and study centres should not issue any certificate without the permission of the administration henceforth.