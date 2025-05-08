No change in most of school uniforms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Most of the schools have not made any changes in the uniforms this year, providing relief to parents. The uniforms are mandatory for students in private schools from the first day of the new academic year. The school changes the uniforms frequently and asks them to buy from a particular shop, causing worries to parents. This year, the majority of the schools have not changed their uniforms. Moreover, the prices of uniforms in the market have not increased.

Box

Uniforms available ahead of time

“Since there is no change in uniforms, uniforms of state board and CBSE pattern private schools will be available at shopkeepers before the start of the new academic year,” said Romi Chhabra, a uniform distributor.

Box

Turnover expected to be Rs 20 crore

About 1.5 lakh students are studying in the city. Since there is no change in the uniform, only 40 to 50 per cent of the students buy new uniforms. If someone's shirt or pants get damaged, only that one is bought. Due to this, the distributors estimated that the turnover in the sale of uniforms will be about Rs 15 crores to Rs 20 crores in the two-month season.

Box

Prices of uniforms

The average price of private school uniforms is as follows;

Class-------- Medium------------ Price

1st to 10th (English Medium) Rs 800-2500

1st to 10th (Marathi Medium) Rs. 300-750

Box

Uniforms now being stitched in city too

Earlier, school uniforms were stitched in units in Solapur, Pune and Billori in Karnataka. Now, some city industrialists have stepped forward and started sewing uniforms. However, their number is still limited. It is being expressed that in the next five years, uniform production will start in the district on a large scale.