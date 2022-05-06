No corona patient found on Friday

Aurangabad, May 6:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,048

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,76,522

First Dose: 29,85,175

Second Dose: 22,29,899

Precaution Dose: 61,448