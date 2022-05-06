No corona patient found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2022 11:15 PM2022-05-06T23:15:16+5:302022-05-06T23:15:16+5:30
Aurangabad, May 6:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,76,522
First Dose: 29,85,175
Second Dose: 22,29,899
Precaution Dose: 61,448