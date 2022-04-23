No corona patient found on Friday

Aurangabad, April 22:

No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Friday. For details refer to the box given below.

No patient was reported in the city as well as in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,777

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,039

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 06

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,01,645

First Dose: 29,62,825

Second Dose: 21,85,613

Precaution Dose: 53,207