No corona patient found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 23, 2022 01:17 AM2022-04-23T01:17:38+5:302022-04-23T01:17:38+5:30
Aurangabad, April 22: No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Friday. For details refer to the ...
Aurangabad, April 22:
No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Friday. For details refer to the box given below.
No patient was reported in the city as well as in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,777
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,039
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 06
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,01,645
First Dose: 29,62,825
Second Dose: 21,85,613
Precaution Dose: 53,207Open in app