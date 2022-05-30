No corona patient found on Monday

Aurangabad, May 30:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday.

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,794

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,058

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 04

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,28,851

First Dose: 29,91,460

Second Dose: 22,67,248

Precaution Dose: 71,143