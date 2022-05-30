No corona patient found on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2022 11:05 PM2022-05-30T23:05:02+5:302022-05-30T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 30: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the ...
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday.
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,794
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,058
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 04
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,28,851
First Dose: 29,91,460
Second Dose: 22,67,248
Precaution Dose: 71,143