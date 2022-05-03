No corona patient found on Tuesday

Aurangabad, May 3:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Tuesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Tuesday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,048

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Tuesday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,66,201

First Dose: 29,83,615

Second Dose: 22,22,559

Precaution Dose: 60,027