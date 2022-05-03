No corona patient found on Tuesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2022 10:55 PM2022-05-03T22:55:02+5:302022-05-03T22:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 3: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Tuesday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 3:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Tuesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Tuesday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Tuesday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,66,201
First Dose: 29,83,615
Second Dose: 22,22,559
Precaution Dose: 60,027Open in app