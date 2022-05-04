No corona patient found on Wednesday
May 4, 2022
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Tuesday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,69,325
First Dose: 29,84,134
Second Dose: 22,24,685
Precaution Dose: 60,506