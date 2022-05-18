No corona patient found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2022 11:35 PM 2022-05-18T23:35:01+5:30 2022-05-18T23:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, May 18: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 18:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city nor in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,784
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,03,681
First Dose: 29,88,609
Second Dose: 22,50,534
Precaution Dose: 64,538Open in app