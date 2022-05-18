No corona patient found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, May 18:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city nor in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,784

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,03,681

First Dose: 29,88,609

Second Dose: 22,50,534

Precaution Dose: 64,538