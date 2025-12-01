No discrimination against HIV-positive patients: Wankhade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even today, there is still a lot of misconception and discrimination in society towards people living with HIV. Do not run away from patients; understand them, gather proper information about the condition, and provide them mental support. Social acceptance is as important as medical treatment, stressed principal Dr. Manohar Wankhade.

A program was jointly organized on Monday by Siddharth Library and College of Library & Information Science and Sanika College of Nursing in Padegaon on the occasion of World AIDS Day. President of Ramai Foundation, Dr. Charulata Magare was present as the chief guest, while principal Dr. Manohar Wankhade presided over the event.

Dr. Wankhade emphasized that AIDS is not a death sentence. With timely diagnosis, proper treatment, and a positive attitude from society, people living with HIV can lead healthy and long lives.