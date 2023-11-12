No Diwali celebration to commemorate sacrifices of youth for reservation : Manoj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil today expressed his concern saying the community men had sacrificed their lives for want of reservation. Yesterday, I went to Deogaon Rangari to pay my condolences to the bereaved family of a youth who committed suicide. I was shocked to see the poor financial condition of the family. Hence in this situation we will not be celebrating Diwali festival as an obeisance to all those who sacrificed their lives, he said.

Patil was speaking to media persons after taking discharge from the hospital on Sunday morning.

He stressed,“Our fight for the reservation will continue till it is not granted. The state government has started the registration of Maratha-Kunbi as per the assurance. The certificate is being issued after verification of documents like old registration. Indeed, 50 per cent of the task has been done. However, the agitation will continue till the decision of granting reservation to remaining Kunbis is also not taken. We all will wait and watch till December 24. The state government has assured us of resolving the issue. If not, from December 1, we will be observing chain hunger strikes in every village.” I appeal to all community men not to end their lives. Who will be benefiting from reservation, if you end the life, he questioned the youths.

When the mediapersons asked him that he is accused of creating pressure on the state government by threatening to start a chain strike, Manoj Patil said, “The chain strike will be observed peacefully and in a constitutional way. I will also be visiting Maratha brothers from Vidarbha on their request, soon. There is no question of pressuring the government. Our earnest request is that it should resolve the reservation by December 24. If not, the Maratha community will have to opt for the last resort.”

It may be noted that OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal will be addressing a public gathering in Ambad. In reaction to it, Manoj Patil said, “ OBC category also wishes that Marathas should get the reservation.

Only OBC leaders are spewing venom against the Maratha community. They should not oppose the Maratha agitation. They should not try creating conflict between two castes.”