No entry at centres after 30 minutes of UG exams commencement

Aurangabad, May 28:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked centre chiefs not to give entry to students at the examinations hall after 30 minutes of the paper’s commencement.

Around 4 lakh undergraduate students from 375 colleges will take their annual examinations at 225 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts on June 1. Bamu has prepared for the examinations. The university officers said that a circular was issued for the principals, centre chiefs and students for the UG examinations.

The principal and centre chiefs will have to download it online between 7.30 am to 9 am for the first session and between 12 noon to 2 pm for the second session. The centres will not be able to down question papers after 9 am for the first sessions and 12 noon for the second session.

The mock drill for Question Paper Distribution Centre QPDC) online was conducted between May 25 and 27. The examination centres were instructed not to allow entry of students into the hall after 30 minutes of the paper’s commencement.

Meanwhile, Bamu is holding the examinations in the online mode after a gap of two years. Students of UG and PG appeared for the examinations online because of Covid outbreak.