No escape after crime; this ‘van’ will decide on the spot!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crime investigations in the city are set to get sharper and faster with the arrival of a mobile forensic van. Equipped with cutting-edge tools, the vehicle will help police collect scientific evidence on the spot closing gaps that often let criminals walk free in court.

Under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), forensic evidence is mandatory for crimes carrying imprisonment of seven years or more. To meet this requirement, the state has sanctioned 259 such vans for Maharashtra. One of them has now been allotted to Sambhajinagar.

The van is fitted with chemical analysis kits, DNA and blood sample testing tools, and devices to gather digital evidence. For cases like murder and rape where complainants or witnesses often turn hostile this technology can make the difference between conviction and acquittal. Once collected, this evidence is directly admissible in court, ensuring the guilty do not slip away.

However, officers admit that one van for the entire city and district may not be enough, given the population and case load. A proposal for additional vehicles is likely to be sent soon.

What the van carries:

• Tools to detect and collect digital and physical evidence

• Chemical kits for blood and biological samples

• A forensic expert team for on-site investigation

• Court-ready documentation of evidence to strengthen prosecutions

“Traditional evidence-gathering methods often left gaps, creating hurdles in court. With advanced technology like forensic vans, the conviction rate will rise, ensuring offenders are punished,” said Sambhaji Pawar, senior police inspector, crime branch.