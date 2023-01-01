No exam centre sans CCTV cameras

Aurangabad: Now, the undergraduate and postgraduate colleges within the jurisction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will have to install closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras at examinations centres mandatorily from summer March/April 2023 sessions.

There are 483 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

According to sources, the administration received several complaints about the lack of facilities at the centre being faced by the students. The university was also informed about the malpractices at some centres within its jurisdiction.

So, a meeting of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) was held recently. Bamu holds examinations twice in an academic year. The examinations in the first session are conducted in September/October while the second session duration is organised in March/April.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza issued orders on Friday stating that no colleges would get examination centres without the installation of CCTV cameras.

He said that a resolution was passed in the BoEE meeting for the CCTV cameras.

“The UG and PG examinations will be held in the summer session in 2023 in CCTV cameras to put a check on malpractice at the centres. Hence, all the colleges which want examination centres should follow this condition,” he added.