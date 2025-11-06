No fees, just future: City’s youth gear up for industry-ready skills at MIDC’s free training hub

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

No fees, no barriers just skills. The city’s first free MIDC Skill Development Centre lets youth learn industry-ready trades for free; all they need is the will to travel.

City’s first-ever free skill development centre under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) situated in Shendra five star industrial estate has emerged as a major step toward employment-oriented education. Launched in July 2025, it is one of five advanced centres in the state, offering industry-aligned training to youth aged 16–35. Over 250 students are currently enrolled. Operated under a public-private model, MIDC provides infrastructure while private agencies deliver expert-led practical training. The syllabus focuses on hands-on learning for direct employment or entrepreneurship. Equipped with 11 specialized labs including mobile device management, EV design, and AutoCAD the centre trains 35 students per batch for focused mentoring. Centre Manager Vaibhav Darware said the solar technician batch achieved 90–95% placement, with some students starting their own ventures. Admissions are open on a first-come, first-served basis, reflecting growing enthusiasm for skill-based learning in the industrial city.

--------

Women-focused skill courses

Courses like Automotive CAD Technician, CNC Programmer, and food technology received an excellent response, empowering women to gain technical expertise and pursue industrial careers

--------

Students turn entrepreneurs

Some non-employed students who passed out after doing course from the centre have successfully launched their own startups. The institute now plans to introduce mentorship programs for tutors to guide future student entrepreneurs.

--------

CSR support for skill growth

In the coming days, our center will welcome CSR funding to strengthen training initiatives. I urge unemployed youth and students seeking to upskill to take full advantage of these opportunities. Together, we can enhance employability and contribute to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s industrial growth.

– Dr. Girdhari Waghmare, director, MIDC SDC

--------

Courses offered at the MIDC skill development centre are as follows:

Food processing

Multi skill technician – Fruit and vegetables

Automotive

Electric Vechile product design engineer

Electric Vechile maintaince technician

Automotive CAD technician

Automotive engine repair technician

Automotive assembly technician

Capital Goods

CNC Programmer

Senior Manual Metal Arc Welder /Shielded metal arc welder

Electronic

Solar panal installation technician

IT-ITeS

(Information technology and Information Technology Enabled Services)

Mobile device management analyst

Power

Industrail Electrician