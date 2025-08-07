No fine for digging murum for house construction: Revenue Minister Bawankule

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Citizens digging murum (red soil) for house construction will no longer face penalties, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified on Thursday.

He said district revenue officers have been asked to issue circulars based on government orders to stop misuse of power at the grassroots level. Earlier, villagers were fined by officials from talathis to SDMs for excavating soil during construction, often under the pretext of permissions. “This has become a tool for harassment. The government has now taken a clear stand against it,” Bawankule said during a media briefing.

Land case linked to MP’s driver under scanner

Bawankule also confirmed a departmental probe into the land case involving MP Sandipan Bhumre’s driver, asserting that no one will be spared if found guilty. On politics, he said the opposition lacks credibility. “We’re not afraid of Uddhav Thackeray. NCP leader Sharad Pawar lacks candidates, and Congress leaders are joining BJP. Maha Vikas Aghadi fears defeat,” he remarked. Kishore Shitole, Anil Makariye, and others were present.

Loan waivers only for real farmers

Bawankule said the government is verifying loan waiver beneficiaries. “Farmhouse owners or fake claimants won’t benefit. We’re identifying real farmers through a field survey,” he added.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Strict Checks in Progress

The Minister said only economically weak women will receive benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. “Verification is ongoing. Ineligible women should withdraw voluntarily. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,100 soon,” he said.

Gunthewari Fees, tukdebandi, and 7/12 Records on Agenda

Bawankule also said he will discuss extra Gunthewari charges with the Chief Minister. A decision on plot parceling (tukdebandi) is expected shortly. The government is also reviewing live 7/12 land records, minor mineral regulation, and overall revenue reforms. A special review meeting on revenue department reforms will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in early September, involving district collectors and tehsildars.