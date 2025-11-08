No fine on withdrawal of old degrees until Jan 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for those who wish to withdraw their old undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as they will get late fee waiver.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B N Dole said that these applicants would get a fine waiver up to January 31.

The graduate voter registration for the Marathwada Graduates Constituency election to be held in December 2026 is underway. The decision was taken in the recent Management Council meeting in view of the elections. Vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting.

Chancellor nominated Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap and others urged the administration in the meeting to waive off the late fees in the withdrawal of the degree.

The resolution was passed in the meeting. This will also benefit to those who passed UG and PG before and after 1994 in Marathwada.

“Those youth who have not yet collected their degrees can do without any late fine up to January 31, 20226,” he added. Besides UG and PG, the candidates of M Phil and PhD will benefit from the waiver scheme. Dr B N Dole appealed to the degree holders to avail themselves of the scheme to the maximum.