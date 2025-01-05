No grumble on receiving Sahitya Akademi award late

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Award is not one’s right. There is no complaint about receiving the award late. It was announced because the experts of the Sahitya Akademi found the book worthy. Many writers in Marathi who deserved this honour did not get it. D P Chitre, and Aarti Prabhu also received it late. There is some politics behind the award. Awards are a double-edged sword. They often destroy the writers,” asserted Dr Sudhir Rasal, a senior critic.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) at the MSP auditorium on Sunday to felicitate him for the award.

'The Sahitya Akademi Award' was announced for senior critic Dr Sudhir Rasal for the year 2024 for his book of reviews 'Vindanche Gadyaroop.’ MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil felicitated him.

Veteran critics Dr Chandrakant Patil, Sumati Rasal, Dr Dada Gore, Ramchandra Tiruke, Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Asaram Lomte and Deepa Kshirsagar were present.

Dr Chandrakant Patil said that the literary community was seen saying that the Sahitya Akademi Award announced for Dr Sudhir Rasal, was very late.

“But, getting an award is half politics and half opportunity. One’s book should be read by many people. On the other hand, if the three judges in the award selection committee have different opinions, it creates a dilemma. Fortunately, this time Rasal was selected unanimously. He has been duly honoured. He has written a lot of poetry and also written some important books like ‘Samikshak Nemade’ and ‘Vindanche Gadyaroop.’ Extremely logical presentation is the hallmark of his writing. Rasal’s statement cannot be avoided because of the correct logic. He did not write personal things about anyone. The arrangement of the book on Vinda Karandikar is such that it will reach the common people,” said Chandrakant Patil. Dr Samita Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Showing shortcomings in field of knowledge is big job

Dr Sudhir Rasal expressed satisfaction by reminiscing. “I had a conversation with Vinda Karandikar through correspondence. I criticised two poets harshly. Even after criticizing the writings of Kusumagraj and Karandikar, they did not get upset. Our relationship remained intact throughout our lives. Showing shortcomings in the field of knowledge is a big job. They should be able to accept them”, Dr Rasal said.