No instructions for school closure in bandh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different organisations of Maratha community have called for a bandh in the city and rural areas of the district on September 4.

However, there is confusion among parents to send their children to school or not.

Headmasters of schools may make the decision to give a holiday to students from their safety point of view.

Senior officials said that the Education Department can not give any kind of order in this regard.

Parents were seen talking about whether the schools and colleges in the city and district would remain closed or not in view of the bandh. From the security point of view, there may be difficulties for students to get bus and rickshaw services for the transportation.

So, some principals informed the parents to make a decision whether to send their children to school or not. The education department has not issued any instructions about the schools remaining closed on Monday.

Education officer (primary) Jayashree Chavan said they received no information from the department yet.

Talathi recruitment excluded from bandh

Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has excluded talathi recruitment and other types of examinations being held at various centres in the city from the bandh. Through a statement, the MKM has announced that the agitators would take care that no aspirant faces any kind of problem in this recruitment.