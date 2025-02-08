No more change disputes: Get bus tickets via UPI
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2025 07:55 PM
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Disputes over loose change in ST (State Transport) buses have surged after the recent ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Disputes over loose change in ST (State Transport) buses have surged after the recent fare hike. To ease the issue, more passengers are switching to UPI payments, reducing arguments between commuters and conductors.
Passengers with smartphones are increasingly opting for digital payments, while those without access to mobile banking face challenges. To further minimize conflicts, conductors are now being provided with small denomination currency.
Fare hike triggers payment issues
On January 25, ST bus fares increased by 14.95%, creating difficulties in handling small change. From day one, passengers and conductors found themselves in frequent disputes over returning exact fare amounts.
UPI now accepted in all buses
The ST Corporation has rolled out UPI payment options across all ticket booking machines, making digital transactions available in every bus, not just select routes.
UPI-enabled buses across depots
Depot
Total Buses
CIDCO
80
Central Bus Stand
110
Paithan
67
Sillod
65
Vaijapur
50
Kannad
48
Gangapur
50
Soygaon
35
56,000 passengers opted for UPI in a month
Between January 1 and 24, a total of 56,192 passengers used UPI for ticket payments. After the fare hike, from January 25 to 31, an additional 22,159 commuters paid via digital transactions.
UPI adoption on the Rise
The shift to digital payments is accelerating, with an average of 3,165 passengers using UPI every day.
"UPI payments in ST buses are increasing significantly after the fare hike."--------------(Divisional Transport Officer Santosh Ghane)