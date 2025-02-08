No more change disputes: Get bus tickets via UPI

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Disputes over loose change in ST (State Transport) buses have surged after the recent fare hike. To ease the issue, more passengers are switching to UPI payments, reducing arguments between commuters and conductors.

Passengers with smartphones are increasingly opting for digital payments, while those without access to mobile banking face challenges. To further minimize conflicts, conductors are now being provided with small denomination currency.

Fare hike triggers payment issues

On January 25, ST bus fares increased by 14.95%, creating difficulties in handling small change. From day one, passengers and conductors found themselves in frequent disputes over returning exact fare amounts.

UPI now accepted in all buses

The ST Corporation has rolled out UPI payment options across all ticket booking machines, making digital transactions available in every bus, not just select routes.

UPI-enabled buses across depots

Depot

Total Buses

CIDCO

80

Central Bus Stand

110

Paithan

67

Sillod

65

Vaijapur

50

Kannad

48

Gangapur

50

Soygaon

35

56,000 passengers opted for UPI in a month

Between January 1 and 24, a total of 56,192 passengers used UPI for ticket payments. After the fare hike, from January 25 to 31, an additional 22,159 commuters paid via digital transactions.

UPI adoption on the Rise

The shift to digital payments is accelerating, with an average of 3,165 passengers using UPI every day.

"UPI payments in ST buses are increasing significantly after the fare hike."--------------(Divisional Transport Officer Santosh Ghane)