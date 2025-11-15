No more excuses of medicine shortage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The common excuse of “medicines are out of stock” will permanently end from the New Year. This is because the process of purchasing medicines will shift from the existing tender system to a rate contract system. Under this, instead of a single supplier, three suppliers will be appointed. Whenever medicines are required, they can be procured from any of them, informed secretary of the Public Health Department, Dr. Nipun Vinayak.

A state-level workshop on “Empowering Adolescent Boys and Girls” was organized on Friday in the city by the Health Department and UNICEF Maharashtra, in the presence of Dr. Vinayak. During the event, he explained the new method of medicine procurement.

Dr. Vinayak said, “At present, we have a tender-based system for purchasing medicines. From the New Year, RC(Rate Contract) will begin. Under this, instead of one supplier, three suppliers (L-1, L-2, L-3) will be selected. Currently, if one supplier fails to deliver medicines, nothing can be done. But under the new system, medicines will always be available whenever needed.”

Local medicine purchases to be curbed

Dr. Vinayak added that local-level medicine purchases are being restricted. When procurement follows a central system, the quality standards of the medicines also remain higher.

Planning for the state-level medical warehouse

A “Medical Hub” , a state-level medical warehouse has been set up at Karmad. Planning is underway on how it will be utilized, Dr. Vinayak said.