No movement in establishing agriculture college for Women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There has been no movement for the establishment of a Government Agriculture College for Women in the city during the last one year.

It may be noted that there was long pending demand for starting a Government Agriculture College for Women for the girl students of Marathwada. MLC Satish Chavan drew the attention of the State Government towards the demand last year.

The then Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar announced in the Assembly last year that an agriculture college would be established at the Agriculture Science Centre on Paithan Road or the Horticulture Research Centre in Himayat Baugh.

Agriculture Science Centre is affiliated to the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University of Parbhani. The required land of 120 acres is also available at the agriculture centre. This will make the establishment of the college easy.

It was expected that the college would be launched in a year and the admission process would commence. But, even after one year passed, not a single rupee was sanctioned nor created posts for teaching and non-teaching staffers.