No need of Covid certificate submission with exams form

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Many undergraduate and postgraduate students are reluctant to submit examinations application forms because of the rumour they need to furnish Covid vaccination certificate.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will conduct various UG courses examinations of the September-October 2021 session from February 8.

The process of submission of the application form is underway. Many students appeared reluctant to submit application form because of a rumour that they need to submit a vaccination certificate along with an examination form.

When contacted, the director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that no such condition was laid for the acceptance of the examination application form, but, the university has sought details of the number of vaccinated students from the colleges.

“We will hold online examinations for the session as per the directives from State Government.

The students should apply for the examination without any fear,” he added.

3.30 L to take exams

The university will conduct an online examination of 3.30 lakh students from 375 UG colleges from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts because of Covid situation.

Even during the last semester, the students had appeared for the online examinations. The mock test was also conducted to make the examinees acquainted with the new system.