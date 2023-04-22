No need to roam across the city, information about schools, coaching class under one roof

One stop destination for ‘Mission Admission’, LTCC Education Expo from April 28 to 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Parents consider all round development of their child while getting them admitted in a new school. Parents also choose the best coaching class that encourages students to prepare for competitive exams along with school syllabus. Some parents may be thinking that they need to travel across town to find out which camp to send your kids to during summer break. However, there is only one answer to all your questions, Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) Education Expo starting from April 28.

Lokmat Times Campus Club, in collaboration with IIB Career Institute and Wockhardt Global School, is organizing the Education Expo at Lokmat Bhavan hall from April 28 to April 30. The event will be open from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm and aims to provide parents and students with detailed information on education, ranging from pre-primary to high school, coaching classes to summer camps, and more.

The exhibition will feature stalls for career counseling, stationery shops, toy shops, libraries, kids' wear shops, sports, health and fitness clubs, abacus classes, dance and singing classes. All the information related to the city's educational world will be available in one place, making it convenient for visitors to access it. LTCC Education Expo 2023 and Lokmat Mission Admission will be the primary focus of the exhibition. The organizers have urged everyone to visit the exhibition and take advantage of the opportunity to gather all the necessary information about education.

For more information

For more information about this educational exhibition and for stall booking, please contact 8055562121.

'Puppet Show' festival for children

Popular artist Satyajit Padhye will have a 'puppet show' at Lokmat Campus Club Education Expo on April 29 at 5.30 pm. This show is going to be a celebration for the kids.