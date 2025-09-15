No new proposals from Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

This year, there will be no cabinet meeting for Marathwada, and no new proposals from the region’s eight districts will be sent to the state government. Attention is now on what will be highlighted during the main flag-hoisting ceremony on September 17, apart from routine speeches. Officials are currently reviewing the implementation of the ₹60,000 crore package announced two years ago—checking how much has been executed and how much funding has been received. According to sources, the divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and his team are conducting this review.

Excessive rainfall has caused severe damage to the kharif crops in Marathwada. The ongoing damage assessments are preliminary. Nearly 20 per cent of the region’s roads may have been damaged, and some irrigation projects have also suffered losses. Last week, the divisional commissioner held an online meeting with all district collectors to assess ongoing development works and emerging needs, but no concrete proposals emerged. Consequently, no proposals were sent to the state government, and the government has not requested district-wise development plans.

Delay in memorial

September 17 marks the historic Marathwada Liberation Movement Day (Marathwada Muktisangram Din). A memorial worth ₹100 crore was announced two years ago on 4.5 acres in the Labour Colony area, but it has yet to be constructed. The committee has asked for a revised proposal due to increased estimated costs of ₹150 crore.

Why no cabinet meeting this year?

Due to large-scale allocations for welfare schemes, the state treasury lacks sufficient funds for new projects or to settle bills for past work. In 2023, a cabinet meeting was held, and in 2024, a new announcement worth ₹1,500 crore was made. As part of the 2023 package of ₹45,000 crore, a separate allocation of ₹14,000 crore was made for irrigation projects. Data is currently being collected to determine how much of this work has been completed.