No nomination paper submitted for Senate-Graduate polls in 3-day

The university administration will conduct elections for the various authorities and bodies after a gap of five years. The process of submission of nomination papers for the 10 seats of Senate Graduate began on October 27.

Election Returning Officer and Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that three application forms were sold from the publication counter of Bamu so far while not a single nomination paper was submitted between October 27 to 29. The last date for submission of nomination papers is November 4.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that Senate-Graduate elections would be held on November 26. The elections are being conducted as per the State Government’s notification dated May 17, 2017, and various provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

Box

Hearing on objections

A hearing on the objections and suggestions about elections of authorities and bodies will be held in the chamber of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on November 2 and 3. A total of 49 objections and appeals were made on elections. Dr Sakhle said that notification, circular, and voters lists would be made available and no correspondence would be done on an individual level.