No one can stop M’wada's rightful water: Minister Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There was not a single water expert from Marathwada in the committee that recommended reducing Marathwada's water share. The panel has presented the situation wrongly. We do not accept this report. Those who lost the case against the region’s rightful water in the Supreme Court have made this claim. No one will be able to stop the region's rightful water. Ministers and public representatives from the region will come together and raise their voices on the issues,” said Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of Social Justice while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

The Godavari Study Committee has recently recommended a 7 per cent reduction in water from the 65 per cent of water Marathwada receives as per the equitable water distribution norms. The committee's recommendation was accepted.

When this was brought to the attention of Minister Shirsat, he said that the committee's report would have to be looked at from an independent perspective.

The minister said that this is the act of people who lost cases in the High Court (HC) and Supreme Court (SC) to prevent Marathwada from getting water.

“Ministers and public representatives will come together for the region's rightful water share. I will also speak on the water issue in the Cabinet meeting. No one will be able to stop the region’s rightful water. The SC's order regarding providing Marathwada's rightful water will have to be followed,” he said. He said that he would request the Chief Minister to take a judicious stand in this regard.

Vikhe Patil needs to take a judicious stand

“Although Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who is taking a stand against Marathwada, has a Godavari Corporation portfolio, will have to take a proper judicial stand. We will not allow to accept a report that will cause injustice to the region,” he said.

Kingpin & puppet to be revealed in probe of Santosh Deshmukh's murder

MLA Suresh Dhas pointed out that the police arrested just a puppet in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

When Shirsat’s attention was drawn towards this, Minister Shirsat said that the machinery was investigating who was a puppet and who was the mastermind in this case.

“It is not right to interfere in the investigation process The Chief Minister has taken the stand that whoever is the main accused should be punished. Therefore, there should be no more interference in this investigation by talking too much,” he added.