No permission for new courses, subjects & divisions without approved staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No permission will be granted for new courses, subjects, faculty, division and satellite centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the next academic year without approved principal and teachers.

The university administration started inviting online proposals for new courses, subjects, faculty, additional divisions and satellite centres for the academic year 2024-25.

The education societies will have to fulfil the terms and conditions laid down in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

Already, there are 475 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges with nearly 3.50 lakh students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university. The last date for submission of the proposal is September 30.

Some of the terms and conditions are as follows;

--Online proposal can be submitted through the online affiliation on the university portal

--A college should have done accreditation from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) or the National Board of Accreditation (NBA)

-A fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh for a new course, Rs 2 lakh for a new subject, Rs 5 lakh for a new branch, Rs 3 lakh for a new divisional of the nationalised bank should be submitted with the proposal.

--The college should have basic facilities and infrastructure prescribed by the government for a course branch or division.

--The college should have approved regular principals and teachers