No proposal yet to increase Rs 300 crore for water supply project, says municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nearly Rs 2,000 crore has been spent so far on the new water supply project. For the remaining work, Rs 700 crore is still available. No proposal has been submitted yet to provide an additional Rs 300 crore for the project. Municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth stated that if the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran requires additional funds in the future, a proposal would first come to the municipal corporation.

Work on the Rs 2,740 crore project is currently ongoing. Reviews of the work are conducted under the leadership of the Divisional Commissioner. The question of additional funds is not under the committee appointed by the tribunal. Completing the first phase of the project is currently the priority, and there is no shortage of funds. No work has been halted due to lack of funds; in fact, additional staff have been deployed to accelerate progress. If the additional Rs 300 crore is to be sanctioned, the Pradhikaran will first submit a proposal to the municipal corporation, which will then be forwarded to the state government. Currently, there is no such proposal. Efforts are underway to begin testing from December 25, though minor adjustments may occur.

The main water pipeline work is 99% complete, with 130 meters remaining. Connections to the main pipe at eight locations are still pending. The most challenging section at Takli Phata on Paithan Road was completed just two to three days ago. Some electrical connections were pending, but temporary connections are being provided via the old municipal line.

Minor works are being finalized. Even small tasks, like fixing a single nut, are being tracked and completed. Key works, including the installation of a water pump at Jackwell and the completion of Nakshtrawadi MBR and water purification works, have been completed, according to G. Sreekanth.