No public holiday for educational institutions today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students and teachers of schools, colleges and universities were confused over the change in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

It may be noted that a public holiday is given on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi every day. So, students and teachers know there is a public holiday on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi which falls on September 28 (Thursday).

There was a demand to postpone the public holiday for September 29 (Friday) as the Ganapati immersion will take place on Thursday to maintain proper management of the procession and maintain communal harmony. Chief Minister decided to give a public holiday on Friday instead of Thursday. Before the orders to change the public holiday are issued, the students and teachers reached home.

Some posts about two public holidays went viral on social media. The Education Department of Zilla Parishad and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University issued a letter on Wednesday evening stating that there would be a working day on Thursday as usual and a public holiday would be given on Friday. This means that all the educational institutions will remain open on September 28.

The issuance of official information about public holidays created confusion that there would be two public holidays (on Thursday and Friday).