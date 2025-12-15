No road access: Pregnant woman sent elsewhere for delivery

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Opening the gate of one’s house only to face a deep drain, where even a slight misstep could lead to a fall of nearly 15 feet, is a frightening thought. Yet, residents of Laxmi Colony have been living under these conditions for the past three months. A bridge connecting two roads has collapsed, but repairs have been ignored. Around 30 to 40 houses depend on this bridge. The situation is so alarming that one family was forced to send their pregnant daughter to relatives in another area for childbirth.

Residents are compelled to risk their lives by passing through the drain to step out of their homes, or else use distant alternative routes. In case of illness or any emergency at night, people are left with no option but to navigate the dangerous stretch, literally putting their lives at risk.

Bridge collapsed in September

In the Satara area, a bridge over the Yasa drain in Laxmi Colony, gut no. 208, was constructed in 2023. However, it collapsed during heavy rainfall on September 28, 2025. Since then, the situation has remained unchanged. Men manage to cross through the drain, but women, senior citizens, and children face severe hardship while commuting.