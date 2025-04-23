No salary with biometric or face reading attendance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Biometric or face reading attendance has now been made mandatory for officers and employees of the health department. Deputy Director of Health Dr Kanchan Vanere said that it was decided to pay salary according to biometric or face reading attendance.

It may be noted that citizens were facing difficulties due to the absence of officers and employees in some hospitals under the health department. Complaints were being received regarding sudden absence, late arrival or going. This was disrupting patient services.

It has been decided to implement a biometric and face reading attendance system and link it with salary. This will help in maintaining an efficient attendance system and avoid such incidents.

The attendance registration process of officers and employees has been done through face reading and biometric methods. The salary will be paid according to biometric or face reading attendance from April 1. The employees will have to wait in the hospital during duty hours.

If it is found that the salary is paid without biometric attendance, the concerned Accounts Officer and Disbursing Officer will be responsible and will recover it.