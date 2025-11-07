No shortcut to success, hard work is the only way: Lt. Gen. Sarana tells students

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Nothing in life is impossible. There are no shortcuts to success. Choose what you love, work hard with consistency, and success will follow,” said Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarana, Chief of the Indian Army’s Artillery, while addressing students at the closing ceremony of the four-day Padma Festival on Friday.

The event, organized by Dnyanyog Foundation at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, brought together several distinguished guests, including Brigadier Anup Barbare, Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, Padma Shri Subhash Sharma, Murali Kant Petkar, Padma Shri Premjit Baria, Surgeon Captain Mohan Rote, and Dr. Varsha Apte. Lt. Gen. Sarana encouraged students to learn from the journey of Padma awardees, emphasizing that every job holds value when done with honesty and effort. “Your identity should come from your work each of these awardees has earned respect through dedication,” he said, while also answering students’ questions during the interaction. Ajay Deshpande delivered the welcome address, and Padma Shri Kende anchored the event.

Parents responsible for Kids’ mobile addiction

Lt. Gen. Sarana urged parents to monitor children’s screen time, noting that “to keep them busy, parents hand over mobile phones, unknowingly leading to addiction.” He advised students to avoid excessive social media use, warning of its impact on eyesight and mental health. “Play outdoor games and read books that’s the real growth,” he said.

Student questions terrorist infiltration

When a student asked how terrorists manage to cross the border, Lt. Gen. Sarana explained, “Kashmir’s hilly and forested terrain makes infiltration easier, unlike the plains of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.” His practical and clear answers drew appreciation from the audience.