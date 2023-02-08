No signs of restarting of FlyBig service

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

FlyBig Airlines Hyderabad service from the city has been disrupted for the past five months. Aurangabad - Hyderabad service is not mentioned in the company’s summer season as well. Hence, the wait of the city air passengers for new air service from the city continues.

After the corona crisis, FlyBig started Hyderabad service from the city on June 1, 2022 in the morning hours. Hence, it was possible for the residents to go to Hyderabad in the morning and return in the evening. However, after running the service for two months, the company suddenly closed the service from August. Now, the company has declared its summer schedule, but there is no mention of Aurangabad service.

The company has handed over the space taken to keep its articles in the airport to Airport Authority of India (AAI), but the customer care office of the company at the airport is still with it and the rent is outstanding for the past five months, the sources said.

When tried to contact the officials of the company, they told that the rent was not paid as the air service is not operated. The AAI still has their deposit.

Airport director D G Salve said, the rent of FlyBig airline is giving the rent but there is no slot of Aurangabad service in its summer schedule.