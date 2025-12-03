No stipend for mess, how to send money home?

Chhatrapait Sambhajinagar

PG students at the government dental college and hospital have not received their stipends for the past three months. Students are worried, asking, “No money even for the mess, how will we send money home?” Parents are also facing financial difficulties. Despite the delay, students are managing day by day without lodging complaints, demanding that the government release funds as soon as possible.

Stipend amount

Third-year PG students receive Rs 78,000, second-year students Rs 73,000, and first-year students Rs 70,000. However, no payments have been made in the last three months.

Stipend to be disbursed Friday

Funds for the stipend have just reached the treasury. Students will receive payments on Friday, said Dr. Maya Indurkar, principal of the government dental college and hospital.

Students demand regularity

At the end of 2024, students also missed three months of stipend. They now expect timely disbursement without delays in the future.