No stipend to candidates of Mahaaarogya programme

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

In all, 320 candidates of Mukhyamantri Mahaaarogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram have completed the training in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, they are in dilemma as their exam has not been conducted and they have not even received the stipend yet. The candidates on Monday, submitted a memorandum to the dean in this regard.

The Karyakram was implemented by the government to provide employment opportunity to the eligible candidates to work in the health sector. Under the scheme, 320 candidates were imparted health training in GMCH. The training has been completed but the candidates are waiting for the exam for the past two months. The candidates are asked to pay Rs 800 exam fees, the candidates mentioned in a memorandum. They demanded that they should be given the training certificates, stipend and employment, informed dean Dr Varsha Rotte - Kaginalkar.

A candidate Ritesh Salampure said, the candidates worked in GMCH during the training period. It was told that no exam fees will be charged from the candidates, but they they are asked to pay the fees and they have not even received the stipend, he said.