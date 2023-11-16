No student to be allowed to appear for exams without exam fee receipt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will not allow students of any college to appear for November-December winter session examinations if they fail to pay fees and generate a mandate.

It may be noted that the BoEE decided to hold the undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations within its jurisdiction in the different phases. In the first phase, the students of UG courses (old pattern) will start appearing for the examination on November 21 while all new UG course examinees will take their first paper on December 1.

However, it has been observed that many colleges do not pay the fees and generate their receipts on time. This delay in the availability of hall tickets. The lethargic attitude of colleges maligns the image of the university.

To avoid this situation, the university asked the colleges to pay the fees and submit their documents to the coordination cell of the examination department on or before November 17.

Which courses exams begin next week?

The names of some of the courses are as follows; B A, B Com, B Sc (Information technology, Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Forensic Science, Biotechnology, Home Science, Networking and Multimedia, Animation, Hardware and Networking), BCA (Science and Management), BSW, BBA, B Voc (first to sixth semester).

The students of 26 different courses examinations will commence at 239 centres in the four districts of the university on November 21.

Chh Sambhajinagar------94

Jalna-----------------------52

Beed-----------------------63

Dharashiv-----------------39

Total-----------------------239

Some of the instructions for centres & colleges

--No student will be allowed to appear for examinations without a hall ticket

--If any student is allowed to take the paper on permanent registration number (PRN), the centre will have its responsibility

--Centre chiefs will have to upload the attendance report of examinees online

--No examinee will be allowed to carry a mobile phone or smartwatch at the centre

--Action will be taken against teaching and non-teaching staff members of colleges for dereliction of duty as per the provision in Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.