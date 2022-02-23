No takers for diesel cars, as demand for petrol and CNG cars rise

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Rising prices of fuel and inflation, have pushed the citizens away from diesel cars. Citizens are now turning towards CNG and petrol cars. The RTO from April 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, registered a total of 4,453 cars, this includes 861 diesel vehicles.

With the cost of fuel touching skies, car buyers are preferring to buy cars fitted with CNG kits and are converting the petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG vehicles. In addition, due to inefficiency of the public transport system, the tendency of citizens to buy cars is increasing. The price of diesel in the city is Rs 92 per litre and a diesel car gives an average of 15 to 20 km per litre. The price of petrol is Rs 112 per litre and a car running on petrol gives an average of 16 to 18 km per liter. At present, the price of CNG is between Rs 67-70 per Ltr. The CNG car gives an average of 25 to 30 km per ltr. Therefore, there is a trend among buyers to convert petrol cars to CNG cars. The cost of fitting a CNG kit is between Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the car model. As petrol cars are easier to convert to CNG, citizens are preferring petrol cars rather than diesel.

Growing trend to convert petrol cars

There is a huge demand for old cars in the city. About 25 per cent petrol cars sold in the second hand car market are fitted with CNG kits. There is a growing trend to convert the petrol cars to CNG as it is more affordable and gives better average than regular fuel. The sale of second hand diesel cars has reduced by 70 per cent. People who travel long distances only prefer diesel cars. Also, sales of CNG fitted cars have increased by 60-70 per cent, said Manoj Sevani, second hand car dealer.

Demand for petrol

Till two years ago, the government would not permit a combined petrol, diesel and CNG pump at one location. But now there is no barrier. The number of CNG pumps will increase after the gas pipeline project is completed. The demand for CNG is rising, however, the demand for petrol is still good, said Rajesh Mandlik, petrol pump owner.